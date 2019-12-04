Man stabbed during meetup to sell Nintendo Switch, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed near an apartment complex on the Northwest Side during a meetup to sell a game console, police said.

The stabbing happened near the Abbey at Grande Oaks Apartments on Eckhert Road on Tuesday night.

Police said two men agreed to meet up so one of them could buy a Nintendo Switch from the other.

At some point during the meetup, one of the men stabbed the other just below the armpit, police said. The attacker then ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.