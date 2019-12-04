Massive flames engulf abandoned home on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home was completely destroyed by a massive fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Roland Road and Terron Road on the city’s East Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully-involved. Officials said they weren’t able to check, but they believe no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Authorities say the structure is a total loss, causing $35,000 worth of damage to the 3,500-square-foot home.

Arson is being called out to investigate the cause of the fire.