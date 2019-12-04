Police: Car crashes into pole, causes multi-vehicle wreck

SAN ANTONIO – A car exiting the highway struck a light pole, causing a multi-vehicle wreck early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on Hwy 281 between Interpark and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the driver of the car lost control and took out a light pole and then ended up on the access road.

Police said a white truck ran over the pole, spinning out before a black jeep hit the white truck head-on. Another vehicle then ran into the pole, police said.

The driver of the car that originally hit the pole has been detained as a result of the crash.

All but one lane of Highway 281 was closed as emergency crews worked at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.