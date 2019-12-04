52ºF

Victim hospitalized after stabbing over apparent drug deal, police say

Incident happened on Northwest Side

An apparent drug deal led to a stabbing on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Callaghan Road.

A victim was stabbed several times during an altercation with three other men over an apparent drug deal, according to police.

The three men fled the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

