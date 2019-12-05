Affidavit: Tattoo artist fatally shot in car before he was dumped at farm

SAN ANTONIO – A tattoo artist whose remains were found on a ranch was killed by the cousin of a woman he was dating, according to records.

Christian Macias, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Frank Lara in June before disposing of his body in Bandera County. He was first booked into the Bexar County Jail on separate charges.

Jason Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday and is also charged in Lara’s death.

Lara’s family reported him missing on July 10 after they had not seen or heard from him since June 23.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant provided new information on Lara’s connection to the suspects, and how the slaying occurred.

Macias’ cousin, who told police she was dating Lara, said he confessed to the killing after Lara went missing, according to the affidavit.

Around June 23, Davis was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu while Lara sat in the passenger’s seat and Macias sat in the back seat, the affidavit states.

Macias told his cousin that he shot Lara while in the car, and Lara first thought Davis shot him, according to the affidavit. Macias then allegedly shot him once again in the neck.

His body was disposed on a ranch in Bandera County, possibly with the help of a third, unidentified suspect.

The cousin later told unidentified witnesses that both suspects “had been admitting to being involved with the murder," the affidavit states.

Gunshot residue and blood were found in “several areas” of the Malibu, which belonged to Davis’ grandparents, the affidavit states.

Davis told his grandparents the car had been stolen and wrecked, according to the affidavit. No police reports were made for a stolen vehicle.

Another witness told police they saw Lara get into the Malibu with Davis around June 23.

His remains were found by a farmer on Aug. 24.

An autopsy ruled that Lara died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but Lara’s family told KSAT 12 back in August that they’re glad his body was located.

“It sounds kind of bad to say, ‘Happy to hear that they found him,' but (there was some relief) because I just didn’t want him to be thrown somewhere in there forever and never have closure for him and for the family,” Maria Sifuentes, Lara’s grandmother, told KSAT in August. “And with a body, it’s easier to get justice for him. It’s been a nightmare for everybody.”