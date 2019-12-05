Burglar hid in SA Ross until it closed, walked around store to steal items

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly hiding in a Ross overnight and attempting to steal merchandise he compiled while walking throughout the store.

San Antonio police officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to the store at 4900 W. Commerce St. in the Crosstown Mercado shopping center for a burglary in progress.

Officers searched outside the property and saw no sign of forced entry, but a security company told dispatch a man could be seen in the stock room, police said.

Officers then headed to the back of the building where they saw the man exiting the store with a backpack full of stolen merchandise.

Because there was no sign of forced entry or broken windows, officers at the scene suspect the man snuck off in the store while it was open, hid until it closed and then walked around, causing the alarm to sound off.