Part of AC unit causes smoke at center for health care services, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were called to The Center For Health Care Services building early Thursday after part of the air conditioner unit caused smoke to come out of the air vents.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in 600 block of North Frio Street, not far from North Colorado Street and West Martin Street.

Firefighters said police and a few employees saw the smoke coming out of the vents. The cause of the smoke was an overheated air handler.

Fire officials said there was no damage to the building and no reported injuries.