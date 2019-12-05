Sheriff Salazar files for re-election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has filed to place his name on the March 2020 Democratic Primary ballot, his camp announced Wednesday.

“We are proud of the progress we have made in the Sheriff’s Office in the short time we’ve been there, but there is still much to be done," Salazar said. "I’m enthusiastic to build on that progress, and I’m eager to get out (and) earn the votes of Bexar County residents for a second term.”

Salazar was joined by his wife, supporters and precinct chairs from across the county as he took the official oath.