Two suicide attempts reported at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jailers prevented two separate suicide attempts Thursday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies who prevented the attempts will be nominated for the Life Saving Medal, according to the news release.

A booking supervisor conducting an observation check at 6:15 a.m. found a 32-year-old inmate, in jail on DWI and evading arrest charges, attempting to hang himself. The supervisor was able to disrupt the attempt.

That inmate sustained minor injuries and was treated by medical staff at the detention center, according to the news release.

The second attempt was discovered minutes later at 6:29 a.m., when a detention deputy was conducting an observation check. The deputy saw an inmate attempting to hang himself and was able to cut him down and preform life-saving measures.

That inmate, who has been in custody on a parole violation since Nov. 11, was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in “responsive condition," according to the sheriff’s office.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the attempts.