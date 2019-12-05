Woman arrested in Atascosa County after authorities find $7,800 in counterfeit cash
A woman accused of passing counterfeit $50 bills at a Pleasanton Walgreens was arrested after authorities found more $7,800 of counterfeit cash in her home.
Jenny Guerrero, 42, was recently arrested by Pleasanton police, who began investigating the case on Oct. 25.
Police worked with United States Secret Service agents to obtain a search warrant for her home.
Inside, they found the counterfeit cash and numerous devices, like computers and printers.
Guerrero was taken to Atascosa County Jail, according to police.
