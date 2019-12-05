World AIDS Day marked in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio AIDS Foundation on Thursday presented its annual ceremony of remembrance as part of the city's week-long observance of World AIDS Day.
The ceremony featured a release of a red balloon and 21 White Rock doves.
The event also included a moment of silence for SAAF clients who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS this year.
The ceremony mourns those who have died from AIDS, honors all people living with HIV/AIDS and stresses the need for education, prevention and fighting the stigma associated with the condition.
