1 suspect arrested, 1 on loose following stabbing in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – One man was arrested and a teenager is on the loose in connection with a stabbing in Boerne, police said.

Police said a man told them he was stabbed by Bryan Mendez, 24, and Daniel Mendez, 17, after the victim asked them to leave his property Tuesday night in the 200 block of North Main.

The victim was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Bryan Mendez was arrested with the help of San Antonio police.

Daniel Mendez is still wanted.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 1-800-348-LEAD (5323).