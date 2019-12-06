66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

66ºF

Local News

1 suspect arrested, 1 on loose following stabbing in Boerne

Police looking for Daniel Mendez, 17

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Boerne
Bryan Mendez and Daniel Mendez are accused of stabbing a man in Boerne on December 3, 2019. (KSAT)

BOERNE, Texas – One man was arrested and a teenager is on the loose in connection with a stabbing in Boerne, police said.

Police said a man told them he was stabbed by Bryan Mendez, 24, and Daniel Mendez, 17, after the victim asked them to leave his property Tuesday night in the 200 block of North Main.

The victim was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old man: ‘Evidence speaks for itself’

Bryan Mendez was arrested with the help of San Antonio police.

Daniel Mendez is still wanted.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 1-800-348-LEAD (5323).

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: