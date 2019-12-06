AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old in far North Texas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Nicholas Perez, 4.

Perez is 4 feet tall and is 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Police are also looking for Maricela Paz, 21, in connection with the abduction. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, roughly 228 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Paz may be driving a white, Mitsubishi with an unknown Texas license plate. They were last seen Monday in Lubbock, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at (806) 662-3811.