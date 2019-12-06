Officials investigating two armed robberies at NE Side convenience stores

SAN ANTONIO – Two convenience stores were robbed early Friday morning on the Northeast Side, and officials suspect the two incidents are related.

San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 11100 Interstate 35 N. at gunpoint around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The man wearing a black hoodie walked into the store, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money, police said.

The suspect fled on foot with $50-$100 from the cash register.

Police said the same incident happened at 4:50 a.m. at a Circle K at 3804 N. Foster Road, about eight miles away from the 7-Eleven. He ran off before getting into a car.

Officers suspect both incidents might be related because both descriptions of the suspect are similar.