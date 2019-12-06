Car crashes into fence, driver flees, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed their car into a fence and fled early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Columbia Heights Elementary School in the 400 block of Berlin Avenue, on the city’s South Side.

According to police, investigators believe the driver was traveling down Lardner Street at a high-rate of speed when it ran into the fence, just before it struck a second fence that was directly on the other side.

Police said there were no skid marks at the scene, suggesting that the driver failed to try and stop the vehicle.

Damage to the Harlandale Independent School District property is estimated at at least $5,000.