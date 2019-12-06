Fake IDs, counterfeit money found at man’s home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man has been arrested after authorities found fake IDs, counterfeit money, and debit and credit cards belonging to other people inside his home.

Joseph Miranda, 38, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police found Miranda at his home in November along with a plethora of counterfeit documents like state IDs, vehicle tags, and fake US currency.

The affidavit said Miranda had numerous amounts of real IDs, checks, passports, credit and debit cards that belonged to other people.

Police said during their search they found counterfeit IDs with Miranda’s picture on them, all with different names. They aso found fake mailbox keys.

The affidavit said police collected two cell phones, three lap tops and a computer hard drive that were capable of making counterfeit government documents and fake money.

Miranda, was arrested on several outstanding federal warrants. He now faces charges of tampering with governmental records.