Man doused house with gas, threatened first responders, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of attempting to set a house on fire by dousing it with gasoline, and then threatening first responders in a “shoot-out.”

Joe Trinidad, 51, was charged with attempted arson and retaliation after allegedly trying to set a house the 9400 block of Trinidad Road in Elmendorf on fire on Nov. 27.

A concerned neighbor smelled gas coming from the home and called 911, according to an affidavit.

Firefighters responded to the location and “smelled an extremely strong odor of gasoline” as they approached the house.

Firefighters searched the home for potential victims who may have been incapacitated and then discovered the house was doused with gasoline, the affidavit states.

Gasoline was found poured in the living room, kitchen and bedrooms.

Trinidad texted his sister that he wanted to “'burn the house down’ because he wanted everyone inside the residence to leave," the affidavit states.

He later confessed to making the statement, according to the affidavit, and said that he would start a “shoot-out” with officers or firefighters if they were still at his house by the time he returned.

His bond was set at $40,000, according to online jail records.