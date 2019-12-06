Police: Man arrested after surveillance video captures him breaking into vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A local man has been arrested after surveillance video allegedly showed him breaking into a woman’s car, San Antonio police said.

Daniel Gonzales, 34, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a woman last month called police saying her car had been broken into, in an area where multiple burglaries had already been reported.

Police said the victim showed them surveillance video of two men breaking into her car. One of the officers recognized one of the men in the video, noting that he lived in a nearby homeless camp in a wooded area near Culebra.

The affidavit said officers found the man at the homeless camp with several of the belongings that were taken from the car burglaries. Police returned the following week and found Gonzales with several other belongings, also from the break-ins.

Gonzales was booked and is charged with felony burglary.