1 hospitalized after apparent road rage shooting in Leon Valley, police say

A man was shot twice when an argument turned violent on a Leon Valley street Saturday.

The man in his mid-30s was shot around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Grissom and Shadow Mist roads, said Ruben Saucedo, Leon Valley Police assisant chief.

Saucedo said a disagreement began in a parking lot further down Grissom Road, and they drove away from the lot while still arguing.

When they approached the intersection, they stopped, escalated their argument and exited their vehicles, Saucedo said.

“When the argument escalated, that’s when the shots rang out," he said.

The man was hit twice in the torso by the other driver, he said. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been captured.

Police suspect it is a road rage incident, and it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other before the shooting.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

“There’s no danger to anyone else,” Saucedo said. “This is an isolated incident.”