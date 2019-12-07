Bexar County kicks off holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officially kicked off the holiday season Friday night with its annual Bexar County Courthouse and Tree Lighting.

This year's theme is "It's a Wonderful Life in Bexar County."

The annual celebration is managed by the Bexar County and will feature more than 60,000 LED lights on the north face of the Historic Bexar County Courthouse.

The 20-foot tree is draped in copper, silver and gold coloring, and adorned by 100 custom ornaments featuring the UNESCO World Heritage Site – the San Antonio Missions, and 40 bows.