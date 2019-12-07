Motorcyclist killed in wreck on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died early Saturday after he was thrown from his bike during a wreck.

San Antonio police said the motorcyclist, 33, crashed around midnight in the 7900 block of West Military Drive.

He was found after the two bikers he was traveling with went looking for him, police said.

The bikers were traveling down the road when they noticed they lost contact with the other motorcyclist.

Half a mile down the road, the bikers saw the man in the middle of the street and the motorcycle further down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bikers told police they do not know how the accident happened.

The motorcyclist who died was not wearing a helmet, police said.