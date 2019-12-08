Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, hitting minivan

A motorcyclist traveling at “a high rate of speed” crashed and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to San Antonio police.

A sergeant at the scene said the man in his 30s was traveling in the 12000 block of O’Connor Road toward Interstate 35 when the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle, flew off of it and hit a nearby minivan, police said.

He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what caused the man to crash, but police said he was “traveling at a high rate of speed." There is no indication he was struck by a vehicle.

Officials are investigating whether the man was intoxicated. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.