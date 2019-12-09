Man robs Frost Bank in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are on the hunt for a bank robber.

A man, possibly in his mid-40s or older, walked into the bank in the 300 block of Landa Street around 2:50 p.m. and passed a teller a note, a news release said.

The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen walking down Landa Street in the direction of Walnut Avenue, police said.

Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in bank robbery

The man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with white or gray hair, and short but scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a tan baseball cap and sunglasses.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online or send a tip using the P3 Tips smartphone app available for iOS and Android devices.