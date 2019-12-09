Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Monday morning on a family violence charge, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gabriel Pena, 40, was arrested by BCSO patrol deputies in North Bexar County around 1 a.m.

The press release said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units are conducting separate but concurrent administrative and criminal investigations into the incident.

Pena is currently assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau, Patrol Division, and has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January of 2008. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar gave the following statement in connection to the arrest:

“Our employees are constantly trained and reminded of our strong stance regarding Family Violence and off-duty conduct. When that point is still not taken and an incident occurs, we have to act in the interest of justice. I’m extremely disappointed in this employee’s alleged misconduct, but proud of the way deputies, supervisors, and investigators on scene made the right call.”

