San Antonio man recognized for donating more than 126 gallons of blood, platelets

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center recognized a San Antonio man for donating more than 126 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

Ron White has been routinely donating blood and platelets for 20 years.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said his donations have saved more than 3,000 lives.

To encourage donations over the holidays, STBTC is offering $10 H-E-B gift cards to anyone who donates in December. Donors with Type O blood will receive a $20 H-E-B gift card if they donate at a STBTC donor room.

