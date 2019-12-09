SAPD searching for missing 43-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – SAPD is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.

Leon Palomo was last seen Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Stace south of downtown.

Palomo has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

Palomo is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is right-handed and is balding with curly, ear-top-length hair, police said.

He last seen wearing black pants, a grey sweatshirt and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Palomo, please call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.