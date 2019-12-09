SAPD searching for missing 43-year-old man
Leon Palomo last seen Dec. 2
SAN ANTONIO – SAPD is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.
Leon Palomo was last seen Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Stace south of downtown.
Palomo has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.
Palomo is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He is right-handed and is balding with curly, ear-top-length hair, police said.
He last seen wearing black pants, a grey sweatshirt and black tennis shoes.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Palomo, please call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.