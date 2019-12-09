Where to donate clothes, household items for the holidays in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – 'Tis the season of giving in San Antonio.

Those looking to donate clothing, household items, furniture, toiletries or other goods for a great cause have plenty of options in San Antonio.

Some organizations also allow pickups to make it easier for people to donate to their cause.

Below is a list of places to donate for the holidays in the Alamo City. If you know of another organization that accepts donations, let us know in the comment section below.

Haven for Hope: New and gently used clothing and household items, as well as hygiene items, cleaning supplies and baby supplies, can be donated at the donation center at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Small items can be placed in a bin under the receiving dock.

Animal Care Services: The shelter’s wish list includes crates, pet taxis, treats, newspapers, pet shampoo, paper towels, grooming supplies and more.

Adoption center hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

The Arc of San Antonio: The organization that focuses on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities accepts cars, vans, trucks, boats and recreational vehicles.

Everyday items like clothing, supplies or products are not accepted at this time.

SAMMinistries: Home goods and toiletries can be donated to families in the transition out of homelessness. New items, including bedding, mops, detergent and dishware, can be donated at the SAMMExpress Donation Station at 910 Oblate Drive.

Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Pickups for large items can be scheduled.

Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio: Many household items can be dropped off at three donation centers around San Antonio. Items that are too large for drop off can be picked up if approved.

Habitat Home Centers, located at 311 Probandt, 5482 Walzem Road and 8125 Meadow Leaf, are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The Salvation Army: There are five Salvation Army stores and donation centers in San Antonio, according to its website. When items are donated, they are sold at the stores and the proceeds help fund its Adult Rehabilitation Centers.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Salvation Army can also pick up clothes, household items, furniture and more with an appointment.

Goodwill San Antonio: Several stores around San Antonio accept clothing, furniture, household appliances, electronics and more.

Boysville San Antonio: Donations for the Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store can be made at the store at 307 West Olmos Drive, or picked up for residents in the Alamo Heights, Olmos Park or downtown areas.

Hours for the store are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but drop off hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

