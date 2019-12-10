Children go on toy shopping spree for nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Children from three local nonprofits on Tuesday navigated the aisles at an H-E-B store, filling their shopping carts with as many dolls, games and toys they could gather.

H-E-B will donate all the toys collected during the shopping spree to the organizations, which will distribute the gifts to children they serve.

The three local nonprofits are Providence Place, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services and AVANCE San Antonio.