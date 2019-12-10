Man robs Circle K on East Side; Crime Stoppers seek clues

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in apprehending a man who robbed a Circle K store on the East Side.

The man walked into the Circle K at 438 South W.W. White Road around 1:33 a.m. on Nov. 24 and demanded the money from the register while he held a hard and blunt object to the clerk's back, police said.

Out of fear, the clerk gave the man money. He also took some cigarettes and fled the location on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). You can also leave a tip online or download the P3 Tips app.