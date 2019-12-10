Police: Officers use stun gun on man after he threatens them with box cutter

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is facing charges after he threatened to cut police officers with a box cutter, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Hicks Avenue not far from Rigsby Avenue, on the city’s East Side.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, the 38-year-old man pulled out a box cutter and then threatened the officers before trying to run away.

Police said officers gave chase and used their stun guns on the man to stop him.

One of the officers had minor injuries from trying to subdue the man, authorities said.

The unidentified man is charged with resisting arrest while possessing a weapon. Police said he could also be charged with assault of a peace officer.

SAPD said the man may have been high on methamphetamine after finding a pipe in his jacket.