What to know about holiday shipping deadlines, plus more tips to mail gifts on time

Christmas is around the corner, so now is the time to seriously think about shipping deadlines.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure those gifts get under the Christmas tree.

First up, the US Postal Service. If you want your package to arrive by Dec. 25 and pay standard delivery, you have to get it to the post office by Saturday, Dec. 14.

The deadline for first class is Dec. 20 and it’s all Priority Mail after that.

If you want to go with UPS Ground, then you will have to get your package delivered a day earlier, on Dec. 13.

The deadline for UPS 3-day select is Dec. 19. Dec. 20 is 2nd Day Air and Dec. 23 is Next Day Air.

FedEx gives you a few extra days to send packages.

The deadline for ground and home delivery is Dec. 16.

FedEx also has an Express Saver for Dec.19 and then two-day options on Dec. 20.

What about Amazon? Prime members can place orders for delivery by Christmas with no minimum purchase, but dates can vary by item and delivery speed.

Dec. 22 is the last day for free delivery while Dec. 23 is the last day for free one-day delivery on millions of items.

Here are some other tips that could be helpful:

1. Keep in mind for all the major carriers, the more you wait, the more you will have to pay.

2. Be prepared to wait in long lines. All three major carriers expect to deliver a record a number of packages this holiday season.

3. Finally, keep in mind that the postal service’s busiest time of the season is two weeks before Christmas, which is Wednesday.