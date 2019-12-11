Accused burglar arrested again on charges for 6 burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have connected an accused serial burglar to more cases.

KSAT reported on suspect George Cantu last month. He was accused in four burglaries.

Cantu admitted to stealing cigarettes and reselling them.

He was arrested again Tuesday. This time, he’s accused in six other burglaries.

Cantu is currently in jail and has a $60,000 bond.