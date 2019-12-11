Food Bank partners provide 2 million pounds of produce for families

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank on Thursday celebrated its 9th Annual Harvest from the Heart campaign, which secures produce donations from its many partners for distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables to families in need during the holiday season.

This year's harvest is on track to be more than 2 million pounds, equivalent to more than 50 semi truckloads of produce.

The annual tradition from farmers and produce vendors from across the U.S. is a much-needed gift during the holiday season.

The campaign receives its largest donation support from H-E-B, with additional donations from farmers, distributors, retail stores, food brokers, gardeners, corporations and individuals.