Man wanted on child indecency, child sexual assault charges

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on active arrest warrants involving indecency with a child and two counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Javier Baez, 42, has been on the run since January after the Bexar County 186th District Court filed indictments against him.

“The indictments alleged that Baez sexually assaulted two children multiple times through physical force and contact. The victims were under the age of 17 years old,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Baez’s last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Baez’s arrest.