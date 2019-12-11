San Antonio Zoo holding Mandalory Day with buy one get one admission, costume contest

A galactic weekend is in store for the San Antonio Zoo as it will host its first Mandalory Day on Saturday.

The themed day, a fun spin-off of the “The Mandalorian" on Disney+, will honor the rulers of the skies: birds.

Buy one get one admission, normally $19.99 for adults and $16.99 for children ages 3-11, will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission for children under 3 years old is free.

The first 500 guests will receive a free commemorative button, while the first 100 guests will receive a free Lory Landing feeding, according to the zoo.

A costume contest for those dressed as their favorite movie character will kick off at 1 p.m.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting the Star Wars-themed day amid the popularity of “The Mandalorian” and ahead of the Dec. 20 premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker."

