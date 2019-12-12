Deputies seize more than $100K worth of meth, arrest two

SAN ANTONIO – More than $100,000 worth of meth was seized by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office this week before the drugs hit the streets.

Luis del Valle, 20, and Maria Castaneda Amador, 33, were arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, K-9 Rocket found 2 kilograms of crystal meth, with an estimated street value of $103,300, hidden inside a shoebox, authorities said.

Del Valle and Amador are both facing federal charges, according to officials.