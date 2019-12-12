Homeowner wakes to car crashing into kitchen, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood woke to a car crashing through her kitchen early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in 1500 block of Delachaise Street, not far from Thousand Oaks and Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, crashed into the home and then drove off.

Police said they eventually found the driver a short time later, a few miles away.

The fire department was called to the scene to make sure it was still structurally safe. The homeowner even treated the first responders to coffee.

Police said the driver was cited for a misdemeanor. Other charges may be pending.