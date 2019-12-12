Valero Alamo Bowl head coaches hold press conference

The University of Texas head coach Tom Herman and University of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke at a press conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The coaches talked about the Dec. 31 game as well as today’s Security Service Insurance Golf Classic fundraiser.

It’s the coaches only appearance in San Antonio before the teams scheduled arrival in San Antonio later this month.

Utah is planning to arrive the evening of December 25 and Texas on December 26.