‘While You Were Sleeping’: Watching others sleep keeps local woman up all night

SAN ANTONIO, TX – On the third floor of a non-descript office building in the Medical Center, success is measured in “zzzs.”

The goal is to enable clients to get a good night’s rest each and every night.

The journey, though, begins with one night of slumber under the watchful eyes of Nicole Plascencia and others at the San Antonio Sleep Center.

Nicole Plascencia keeps a close eye on her computer for any changes in sleep study patients' vital signs.

“We're looking at their brain, their heart, their breathing, their muscles,” Plascencia said, speaking of the monitoring process.

She sits in one room, watching a series of wavy lines on a computer monitor, indicating what is going on in a patient’s body every 30 seconds.

In separate rooms, equipped with all the comforts of home, each patient is wired up to the monitoring system, then put to bed by 10 p.m.

All patient rooms at San Antonio Sleep Center offer comforts of home.

Still, Plascencia said, some people will bring their own comforts with them, including teddy bears and pillows.

One patient, she said, once brought her own mattress to the center.

What brings them there in the first place can be a number of sleep-related problems.

On this night, Wilma Johnson is there on orders from her doctor to undergo testing related to her sleep apnea.

“(The doctor) said it could be dangerous, you know? You could have a stroke or heart attack while you're sleeping,” Johnson said. “I wake up with headaches and neck aches and a lot of vivid dreams. And I just feel awful.”

Nicole Plascencia prepares patient for sleep study.

Johnson believes her problems stem from years of working the overnight shift, herself, as a nurse.

The grueling schedule, she said, threw off her natural sleep pattern.

For Plascencia, staying up all night has become the norm.

“I am a four to five hour a day sleeper,” she said. “I do well. I like the night shift. It's not for everybody.”

The day for the mother of two typically begins at 8 p.m. and ends at some point the next morning.

Having a husband who also works overnights makes a big difference, she said.

In her two decades on the job, she has witnessed some unusual sleep habits, including people who eat in their sleep.

“They get up in the night and they eat and wonder why they're gaining weight, or their house is thrashed with food,” Plascencia said.

Back in Johnson’s room, meanwhile, she has one thought in mind— to finally solve her sleep problem.

“That I’ll be able to sleep like a baby. There’s nothing like having a good night’s sleep,” Johnson said.