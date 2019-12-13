Councilman’s office plans to ‘examine’ intersection residents say is prone to crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who live off the intersection of Cherry Ridge Street and Northwest Loop 410 say they are worried about the number of crashes that happen near their homes.

“You would think that they would be more at traffic time, but a lot car of accidents are more at night,” said Anthony Martinez, a 20-year resident.

On Dec. 4, police said a driver ran a red light and crashed into a home off the intersection.

“A lot of people are speeding, not familiar with the neighborhood sometimes,” Martinez said.

San Antonio police have responded to 26 crashes at the intersection since the beginning of the year. Martinez believes the number of crashes is causing people to move away from the neighborhood.

“Too many car accidents going into their house. Too many vehicles messing up their yards,” he said.

Karla Berry said the area is too dangerous for her 9-year-old grandson to play outside by himself.

“Normally, at his age, he can go outside in the front, but not this front yard,” Berry said.

She hopes something can be done to fix the problem.

“I do believe that more attention needs to be brought to that corner,” she said.

KSAT reached out to the councilman who presides over this area. District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino released the following statement: