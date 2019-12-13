Fundraiser to be held Friday for BCSO SWAT deputy who lost 4-year-old son to rare disorder

SAN ANTONIO – The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County will be holding a plate sale on Friday to help with medical and funeral expenses that a BCSO SWAT deputy and his family have been left with after the loss of their 4-year-old son.

Lincoln Donato died on Dec. 7 after his battle with a rare digestive disorder. His father, Michael Donato, has been with the BCSO SWAT team for four years.

“It’s hard to find words that, you know, can make anyone better. All we can do is pray for them, be there for them,” said Deputy Fernando Luna, who works with Donato.

Friday’s fundraiser will be held at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center at 200 N. Comal Street. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plates will include tamales, rice and beans for $10.

If you can’t make it to tomorrow’s fundraiser, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said you can donate to any Generations Federal Credit Union.