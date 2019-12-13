SAPD: Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after rear-ending Lyft vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was taken into custody after they rear-ended a Lyft vehicle with five occupants inside, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near the Jones Maltsberger exit.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman was driving a sedan and rear-ended the Lyft vehicle with four paying customers, causing major damage.

Police said the unidentified driver was detained at the scene on suspicion of DWI.

No one was hurt in the crash.