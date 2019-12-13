Vehicle fire being investigated as possible arson

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle fire on the city’s West Side is being investigated as possible arson, the San Antonio Police Department said Friday.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Jean Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, witnesses say they saw someone light the vehicle on fire.

Police said the vehicle looks like it was lit from the front and the back, which would not be the case if it was a wiring or electrical issue.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

Neither the owner of the car, nor a motive is currently known.