Public health alert issued for chicken soup shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A public health alert has been issued for chicken soup products produced by Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd., officials said Friday.

These products were misbranded and contain wheat and soy -- known allergens that are not declared on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The soup was imported from Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS about the recall after receiving complaints from consumers.

The products were distributed exclusively in the United States.

The refrigerated butter chicken soup was produced Jan. 21, 2019.

The following was included in the public health alert:

· 16-oz. plastic containers containing “H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP” with a UPC code 0 41220 79872 8 and a best by date of 2020 JAN 21.

The products bear Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection. These items were shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

If you’re concerned about an illness that you think might be related, contact a doctor, officials said.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in people’s refrigerators. If you bought the soup, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it.