SAFD: Food truck that was preparing meat for charity benefit erupted in flames
San Antonio firefighters extinguished a food truck fire in a backyard Saturday morning.
The food truck erupted in flames around 1 a.m. in the backyard of a house at the intersection of North Perez and Murray streets, according to SAFD.
SAFD said the food truck was smoking meat to prepare for a charity benefit when the fire broke out.
Flames spread to a garage but the fire was quickly extinguished. Both the garage and truck were completely destroyed.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
