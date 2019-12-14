SAFD: Food truck that was preparing meat for charity benefit erupted in flames

San Antonio firefighters extinguished a food truck fire in a backyard Saturday morning.

The food truck erupted in flames around 1 a.m. in the backyard of a house at the intersection of North Perez and Murray streets, according to SAFD.

SAFD said the food truck was smoking meat to prepare for a charity benefit when the fire broke out.

Person cut out of car in 3-vehicle crash at downtown interchange

Flames spread to a garage but the fire was quickly extinguished. Both the garage and truck were completely destroyed.

Nobody was injured in the fire.