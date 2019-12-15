Affidavit: Woman assaulted pregnant teen, pushed her out of vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman when an argument about her driving turned violent.

Yvette Bustos Rangel, 36, was booked into the Bexar County Jail Saturday on a charge of assault of a pregnant person, according to online jail records.

Rangel is accused of causing bodily injury to a woman, 16, who is five months pregnant, on Nov. 21, according to an affidavit.

The two women were driving in Rangel’s vehicle when they “began to argue over the Defendant’s poor driving,” the affidavit states.

Rangel allegedly punched the teen “several times” in the back of the head and grabbed her hand, causing a fingernail to break.

When the teen tried to turn the vehicle off, Rangel grabbed the victim and pulled her into the gear shifter and the steering wheel, “causing pain to the Victim’s stomach,” according to the affidavit.

Rangel then pushed the teen out of the car and fled, the affidavit states. The teen landed on her legs.

Her bond was set at $7,500.