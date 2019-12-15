Armed man in custody after standoff with police in Stone Oak neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a gun threatening suicide by cop Saturday night has been taken into custody.

A San Antonio police sergeant at the scene said the 31-year-old man made the threats during a domestic dispute at a home in the 900 block of Hedgestone Drive in Stone Oak.

One gunshot was fired inside the home, police said, but no one was injured in the standoff.

The man’s relatives were able to safely exit the home while he was inside, except his girlfriend, police said.

The girlfriend locked herself in the bathroom during the standoff.

It is unclear if the man took the family members hostage.

Police said the man will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if charges will be filed.