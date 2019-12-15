SAPD: Teen arrested after using real ID to pawn stolen items

Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after he used his real ID to pawn stolen items.

Joey Gomez, 19, robbed a man of his truck at gunpoint in the 8900 block of Island View, according to an affidavit.

Inside the truck were DJ speakers, which he pawned, officials said.

Police named Gomez as a suspect after conducting an online search of his name and seeing him on pawnshop surveillance video.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.