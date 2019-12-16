BCSO: Deputy hospitalized after pickup truck runs stop sign, crashes into vehicle

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to an area hospital following a crash with a pickup truck on the city’s far West Side late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Highway 90 service road near WT Montgomery Road.

According to the BCSO, the deputy was crossing a bridge when a black truck ran a stop sign and T-boned the deputy.

Officials said the deputy was taken to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills for his injuries and is expected to recover.

The male driver who ran the stop sign was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.