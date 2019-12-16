Gucci belt, Versace glasses, Rolex watch to be sold at SAPD auction

SAN ANTONIO – Wrap up holiday shopping at the San Antonio police auction on Thursday.

The items to be auctioned off range from a studded Raptar from the cartoon “Rugrats” to a double-G Gucci belt buckle.

The items up for grabs were taken by the department’s Asset Seizure Unit during criminal investigations.

Viewing auction items will be open to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8196. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Asset Seizure Unit at 207-7932.